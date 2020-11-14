Computer and Technology

Click Speed Test- A Smart Way Of Testing Your Clicking Speed

0 comment

It’s This Easy To Convert 150 Pounds In Kg

0 comment

What Is The Inside Story Of California’s Top Detox Resorts?

0 comment

Moving Help In La Vergne

0 comment

Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment Reviews – how is it useful!!

0 comment
Business

Can You Really Make $400 a Day Cleaning Windows?

0 comment

8 Low Cost Advertising Ideas For Your Housecleaning Businesses

0 comment

10 Easy Steps To Creating An Internet Television Show

0 comment

House Cleaning Marketing To Say Thank You For Your Business

0 comment

How To Start A Housecleaning Business

0 comment

Business

Can You Really Make $400 a Day Cleaning Windows?

by Latonya

A well-kept secret among window cleaners is how profitable the business can really be.…

by Latonya

8 Low Cost Advertising Ideas For Your Housecleaning Businesses

by Latonya

House Cleaning Marketing To Say Thank You For Your Business

by Latonya

How To Start A Housecleaning Business

by Latonya

Seven Rules On How To Do The Carpet Cleaning

by Latonya

Home Improvement

Seven Rules On How To Do The Carpet Cleaning

by Latonya

Carpets are very expensive to buy and require a lot of attention because of…

by Latonya

Ways To Advertise Your Cleaning Business

by Latonya

One of the things that a small house cleaning business owner such as you…

by Latonya

Health and Fitness

What Is The Inside Story Of California’s Top Detox Resorts?

by Latonya

We are living in a stressful environment where one doesn’t even have time for…

by Latonya

Exercises For Your Face

by Latonya

Marketing

House Cleaning Marketing To Say Thank You For Your Business

by Latonya

When was the last time a business sent you a great big “thank you…

by Latonya

Latest Posts

  • Computer and Technology

    Click Speed Test- A Smart Way Of Testing Your Clicking Speed

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    If you belong to the working class or are just sitting at home, it doesn’t matter. A computer is something you cannot resist. Just clicking on your mouse and browsing the net is something you do daily. Doing this the whole day, you must have gained a lot of speed on the mouse. And if you are curious how fast you can go, then there is a simple test called the click speed test that will tell you your speed.

    What is the click speed test?

    It is just a simple test where you click as fast as you can till the timer runs out, and you will know how fast your fingers click on the mouse every second. You can visit a cool site called cpstester.com and start your clicking test.

    How is the click per the second test done?

    Here are a few steps that will help you know your clicking speed:

    • Visit the testing site called cpstester.com
    • Choose the timer of your choice or use the auto timer set on the site
    • You can choose from one second to 100 seconds
    • Start clicking on the blank box in the middle of the page
    • Click as fast as you can till the timer stops
    • The results are provided through 4 cute animals according to your speed

    How do they tell you about your rank?

    The site has a cute way of telling you how fast you are through four cute animals: a fox, a rabbit, a cow, and a slug and here’s how you get the result:

    • You are ranked a fox if your clicking speed per second is more than 10
    • You are ranked a rabbit if your clicking speed per second is more than eight and less than 10
    • You are ranked a cow if your clicking speed per second more than five and less than eight
    • And you are a cute slug if your clicking speed per second is less than five

    Let the game begin

    Getting curious about the speed of your fingers on the mouse, play this cute game, and test your speed. Challenge yourself with a timer and improve your timing as you play.

    Read more
  • Guide

    It’s This Easy To Convert 150 Pounds In Kg

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    We often get stuck with the struggle of calculating one unit to another, but some things can make a unit to unit conversion easier. 

    So let us talk about converting 150 pounds in kg and, in particular, pounds to kilograms.

    But firstly, why would you want to convert pounds to kilograms. Every country and website has a standard unit. What if the next site you get required to enter your weight requires you to enter your mass in kilograms.

    How to convert pounds to kilograms?

    • Formula

    ” There is a formula for everything, pounds to kilograms and vice versa as well. So look up the code and pray that you remember it. The next time you need to convert, solely recall the formula, enter the values, and calculate, either manually or on a calculator. The choice is yours; besides, if you do manage to remember, congratulations, you’re a nerd.

    • Ask

    ” We all know that one brainchild who seems to know anything and everything, well hit them up and take help. However, this makes you very dependent, and that one person may not always be free to answer your conversion question. Or even better is to note down these formulas in a cheat diary and carry it around with you; this will make you dependent on the record, and the next time you need to convert, solely refer to the diary and calculate.

    • Internet

    ” Except for cooking, the internet can probably do anything and everything. Go to your favorite search engine and search for “pounds to kilograms,” click on one of the search results, and enter the values. Put in the mass value in the pounds bar and click enter. The website will convert the number of pounds and give you the value of the kilogram.

    Using the internet is probably the easiest way to convert pounds to kilograms, but it all depends on your choice.

    Read more
  • Health and Fitness

    What Is The Inside Story Of California’s Top Detox Resorts?

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    We are living in a stressful environment where one doesn’t even have time for their health. Everyone is dependent on fast foods, due to which they need a health detox retreatFor this retreat, people in California opt for various resorts.

    If you are thinking of getting a health retreat and knowing that what goes inside the top health detox retreat places, then stay connected.

    The Ranch at live oak

    There are many stories related to this place. The first fact is that the guest who is there for a guest retreat needs to submit many exercises. The day starts with a Tibetan chime sound, which rings at exactly 5:30 AM. After that, they make everyone perform a one-hour stretching session and then breakfast.

    After that, a four-hour hike to the Santa Monica Mountains is included, and then a three-hour yoga session. The guest’s refueling, the meal is prepared without the use of wheat, sugar, dairy, and caffeine products. Alcohol is also not allowed in the retreat resort. Due to this strict schedule, it is the first choice of people for a health detox retreat. 

    The Ashram

    The ashram resort follows a rigorous military training program for the Detox of the customers. The schedule is challenging to follow, like military training with an 18-mile hike, many weight-ins, and gyms. One can also opt for stretching and dancing if they don’t want to gym. The food provided is raw vegetables and fruits, and calories are cut down to only 1000 in this health detox retreat program.

    All the bathroom and living facilities are shared like an old Indian ashram, and no phones, internet, and television are allowed during your stay.

    The Final Wordings

    These are the inside story of the two top health detox retreat resorts of California. You have to choose wisely according to your goals from the retreat and body bearing capability.

    Read more
  • Moving Relocating

    Moving Help In La Vergne

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    At Movers N More we know that relocating can be a hassle-free task if you hire the right movers and packers for the job. Finding information for the moving services in La Vergne TN is the first thing you may have to take care of. There are a number of movers and packers you can find on the internet but not all can provide reliable moving services in La Vergne TN. Listed below is important information you need to know essentially about movers and packers provided by the professionals at eckertsmoving.com:

    • Experience of the movers and packers

    You need to find information for the moving services in La Vergne TN regarding the number of years the company you have chosen has been in the industry. It can be difficult to trust total strangers for transporting your possessions without any problems.

    Movers N More’s staff what you to know that Information regarding its experience can be found on the company’s website. If the movers don’t have a website, you can directly ask them about their experience. If their services have been used by anyone you know, it will become easier for you to seek opinions about the company.

    Ideally, a movers and packers company should have had the experience of providing relocation solutions for at least 2 years. A relatively new company which has had handled moving tasks for more number of clients can also be considered.

    You deserve only high quality moving help. Get it at

    • The reputation of the movers and packers

    It is very necessary for you to check if the company is reputed or not like its reputation talks a lot about its service. Information for the moving services in La Vergne TN on licenses and other important aspects are usually available with the local transportation authority. Do make sure that you have checked and re-checked these documents.

    One other major requirement is that the company has to provide you services for the budget you have allocated. It also should offer you insurance so that any potential loss during the whole process can be covered.

    Various Services Rendered by Moving and Packing Companies Shifting from one place to another in La Vergne TN needs good transport facilities. At Movers N More we know that companies offering transport facilities generally don’t provide enough care towards the goods that are moved. The prime reason for this would be that the staff is not trained and skilled properly to transport goods which lead to bad quality of service. Your valuables like furniture and antiques are not packed properly and kept in a mess, and later on, the damage is denied.

    That is the reason people are switching towards Movers N More in La Vergne TN, rich in facilities and highly professional in nature. They keep in mind the nature of goods and then pack antiques in proper boxes and bubble sheets. They transport goods in various shifts and lots, keeping in mind the priority of the customers. Movers N More provides packages for residential and business relocations in La Vergne TN based on the requirements of the customers. Professional companies also provide insurance to the goods transferred with the package so that the customer is not burdened to get the insurance done. Also, delivery to your door is provided so that you need not worry about the pickup. Professional moving and packing companies will provide you with facilities which in earlier days were supposed to be the customer’s headache.

    It is very simple to spot Movers N More and hire them, you just need to look for their email ids and contact numbers on their website. If you mail them, their executive calls you back to explain to you more. It is not a difficult task to find moving and packing companies; generally, you can find their number on online directories or public yellow pages directories. You can also take advice from friends and other customers who have availed the facilities before to know about any experienced advantages and disadvantages.

    Read more
  • Health

    Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment Reviews – how is it useful!!

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    For most women, if not all, locks can either make or break your look. It isn’t called the crowning glory for nothing. Unfortunately, only a lucky few have the great wash and wear kind, while most have to undergo treatments and the upkeep they require. But before you commit your hair and yourself to a silky smooth frizz free regimen, some Brazilian keratin hair treatment reviews must be read.

    There is a reason that this treatment is growing in popularity, actually there are more than just one. Most of the Brazilian keratin treatment reviews have been positive. It is no wonder that after one session, women keep on coming back for more. The moroccan keratin hair treatment is attaining popularity for the hair treatment. The results are the effective one to get shiny hairs with less investment. The reviews and rankings will offer the best treatment to the women. The look of the women is the good one.

    Maintenance

    Maintenance? What maintenance? Since it lasts for about three to five months, you too can have that wash and wear hair without a lot of care. You hair becomes much more manageable. Spend your mornings with a blower and flat iron no more. Not only will your hair look great but you won’t be as strapped for time as you used to be.

    Moisture

    There is not a single woman in the world who has never straightened, colored, curled, crimped, or basically did anything “artificial” to their hair. Yes, these were done to make your hair look great.

    Unfortunately, those procedures probably dried and damaged you locks. Another upside to this treatment is the strong moisturizing effect it has which helps repair the damage and dullness- and it actually stays that way. The straightening effect may fade, but the moisture will stay.

    Bounce

    Unlike other treatments, this one will straighten you hair but keep some body and bounce. So put some life into your locks. There is a big difference between smooth and straight from flat and limp.

    Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment Reviews – The Cons

    There are always two sides to every story. Here are some of the not so good feedback from those who have tried and tested this treatment.

    Pretty hair for a pretty penny

    Apparently, this does not come cheap. The procedure can set you back anywhere from three hundred to four hundred fifty big ones. That’s the price you pay for the quality you get.

    Untouchable

    One of the negative Brazilian keratin hair treatment reviews is that the three days after getting it done are the worst. No washing, no touching, no tying for three days. This can be rather uncomfortable as it has to hang loose the entire time. One of the biggest problems women face comes at night when it is time for bed.

    Side effects

    Because the solution used contains formaldehyde, which is a carcinogen, this can cause some unwanted effects. When applying, there have been cases where irritation to the eyes, and sometimes to lungs have occurred.

    Read more
  • Business

    Can You Really Make $400 a Day Cleaning Windows?

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    A well-kept secret among window cleaners is how profitable the business can really be. It is not at all uncommon to complete two houses in a single seven hour day and get paid 0 in cash for each house. Here’s how it is done:

    The first step – and this is the hardest part for those who have just started a window cleaning business – is to find those two customers. After being in business for a while, much of the work will come from existing customers. They typically have their windows cleaned every three months – Spring, Summer and Fall. Most successful window cleaners say flyers work well for finding new customers. Be sure to target the better neighborhoods though, as the more affluent homeowners are much more likely to hire a pro than clean their own windows.

    Free House Cleaning Flyers

    Once you’ve found the customers, the next step is to get to work. One of the big advantages of starting a window cleaning business is the low cost of “tooling up”. Even buying the Pro grade equipment, a basic window cleaning tool kit should set you back less than 0. Make sure to add extension poles to your tool kit, as this will allow you to reach most second story windows from the ground, allowing you to work faster and safer.

    Can You Really Make 0 a Day Cleaning Windows?

    To be as productive as possible, and complete two homes in a day, most window cleaners plan a work path around the house carefully. Second story windows and difficult windows first, then the easier ground floor windows last. This prevents any drips or dirt from the upper windows from getting on clean windows below. Screens are usually dry-brushed or wiped with a rag.

    Get your customers to help you complete your job faster by asking – when you schedule their job – that they trim back any landscaping plants that block access to exterior windows. Also ask them to remove anything that blocks access to interior windows, such as knick-knacks on windowsills. Another trick to speed up your window cleaning is to use one of the new dripless holsters that hold almost a pint of water. This will allow you to clean several interior or exterior windows without moving your bucket from window to window.

    By paying attention to becoming an efficient window cleaner, you should easily be able to complete two homes in a day. Nationally, the average cost for window cleaning a home is just over 0, so the goal of 0 a day is a reasonable one. It is not uncommon to wrap up three in a long day either. In addition, when you have a window cleaning business, there are so many add-on businesses that are equally profitable.

    Gutter cleaning, for example, is a natural add-on service. While you are cleaning the windows, it’s easy to check the gutters to see if they need maintenance as well. The average gutter cleaning job costs 5, and takes around 90 minutes. That’s an hour – even better than cleaning windows!

    Quite a few folks start a window cleaning service in their spare time, working just on weekends, and then grow their business to full time. Just by working four Saturdays a month, it’s possible to bring in an extra income of ,400 to ,800.

    Read more
  • AdvertisingBusiness

    8 Low Cost Advertising Ideas For Your Housecleaning Businesses

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    1. Look for low-cost or free magazines and newspaper advertising. Cities of every size produce magazines and newspapers focused on the local community. These magazines often have lower advertising rates than the largest news publications in your area and can provide a more target customer base. Be careful because not all of these magazines and newspapers are beneficial. Look for the right advertisement to place in the publication. If the newspaper is mostly read by college students then this publication most likely wouldn’t fit your ideal target demographic.

    Free House Cleaning Flyers

    2. Look for opportunities to post advertisements with associations and businesses. Businesses large and small are always looking for discounts for their employees and provide a fantastic opportunity to post your services at a low-cost or even free. Consult locally owned businesses, even locally owned chains, and see if they would allow you to post a cleaning service flyer for their employees. Most business are willing if you offer some discount or package to their employees such as a 3rd or 5th free housecleaning for everyone who works at a particular business if they sign up with you. You might even be able to post a flyer at local schools and school boards run by parents.

    3. Try Craigslist. Craigslist is a largely free internet service focused on providing services and services wanted in local areas. Searching through Craigslist can provide you a pretty good idea about the feasibility of posting an advertisement for your company. You can post advertisements in the “services offered” section, or even in the “free” section if you are offering a one-time free cleaning. If you decide Craigslist is going to be a valid option for you, be sure to carefully write your advertisement to include your contact number, email, and name.

    4. Look for undercapitalized opportunities to advertise your housecleaning business. If you don’t want to pay for ad space in your local paper or yellow pages, look for yet unclaimed spaces where you can reach a target audience. Taxi’s are a great option for smaller cities, while public city buses are a good option to reach the general public if you want to do individual homes. Some companies have advertising in their restrooms, grocery shopping carts, back of grocery receipts and movie ads.

    5. Try using direct mail to advertise your housecleaning business. We’ve all gotten pieces of mail that we’ve thrown away before we even think about what is inside the envelope. Ever wonder why companies continue to send you those pieces of mail? The comparatively cheap cost of stamps is an easy decision when compared to hundreds of dollars for a radio advertisement. You can use your local voter registration office to get a listing of addresses and names of people. If you decide to use mailings, make sure you have something on the outside of the envelope that will make people want to open your envelope instead of throw it in the trash.

    6. Use an online ad system like Google AdWords. Although you might not think about the internet as a way to advertise, an online advertising system like Google AdWords can provide you with the ability to target people in your area who might be looking for a housecleaning service. Google will even make sure you don’t go over budget while telling you how many people saw your ad per day. Using an online system is a very efficient way to get customers and efficiency means less money wasted.

    7. Use your current customer base to advertise your housecleaning business. What’s better than free advertising? Not much and your all of your existing customers is an opportunity for free advertising. Pass out coupons, business cards, flyers, and anything else you can think of to your existing customers so they will pass it to their friends and family. One of the most effective ways to encourage your customers to tell their friends about you is by setting up a referral system. You might tell your current customers that for every new customer they refer to you, you will give them one free cleaning a year. The better the deal, the more likely they are to give a referral.

    8. Take extra time to self promote. You are your own biggest fan and you should be able to talk to anyone at anytime about your business. If you’re shy talking about yourself in front of people, try putting together flyers about what you do and carry them with you at all times and pass them out when you meet someone new.

    Read more
  • Arts & Life

    10 Easy Steps To Creating An Internet Television Show

    by Latonya
    by Latonya

    Internet Television is gaining ground. The newest rage of the world wide web is video and a lot of people are wondering about the options. A major consideration is how to create a TV show for the Internet. Here are some tips.

    Free House Cleaning Flyers

    1.) Start in your own back yard. News shows and shows about local life will let you use ‘guerilla marketing’ techniques to promote your show. This will also allow you to harvest local sponsors to generate revenue.

     

    2.) Combine a list of the following:

    A.) local high schools and colleges and their

    a.) drama departments

    b.) Creative Writing departments

    c.) Computer Sciences departments

    d.) Audio Visual Departments

    3.) Design a ‘press release, flyer, or announcent” to for the list above.

    *Auditions, Contests, etc. for YOUR NEW SHOW.

    4.) Distribute this ‘announcement’ to the schools.

    5.) Build your team…

    * If you don’t have an idea for a show, let the ‘creative writing’ departments submit ideas and choose the one you like best.

    Choose a host, a video camera crew, a writer, a director. Put together the team that you think you need.

    6.) Get SET!

    If your doing something like a “Sites of Wyoming site,” you’ll need to pick your locations in advance, set up a production schedule, and use the site as your set, but if you’re doing a sit-com type show, you’ll need to design a set. There are several places you can do this. You can build a set anywhere, in your house, in your garage, at a warehouse, in a hotel room, or in a public place like a park.

    7.) Start filming…

    Depending on whether or not you have a ‘scripted show’ you can just film away and edit later, or you can have rehearsal, learn lines, film and edit later. That will depend on the show you are choosing to create.

    8.) The Editing process…

    There are quite a few video editing software applications available. Research them all and find what suits you best.

    9.) The Final Cut…

    Get your video ready. You have your show, you’ve edited it, now, upload to your computer, but do not publish it just yet….

    10.) Get Sponsors-

    Use the “guerilla marketing techniques” to bring sponsors to your show.

    Once you have your sponsors, now you can upload to the web. There are many sites where you can upload your show. Myspace, Youtube, and Metacafe are three of them. Read the terms of service. They may not allow you to sell commercials, use affiliate links, or promote product, and the limitations on disk space may prevent you from entering an entire show in one clip. You may have to break it up into several clips. This could have it’s good points and it’s bad points. Your viewers will have to look at each clip individually, but that will allow far more advertising opportunity.

    The best solution to this is to use those free sites to host ‘clips’ of your show, in order to generate interest from other parts of the web, referencing your very own video site where you are not limited on time, space, or methods of promotion.

    Read more