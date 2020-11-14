Click Speed Test- A Smart Way Of Testing Your Clicking Speed

A well-kept secret among window cleaners is how profitable the business can really be.…
If you belong to the working class or are just sitting at home, it doesn’t matter. A computer is something you cannot resist. Just clicking on your mouse and browsing the net is something you do daily. Doing this the whole day, you must have gained a lot of speed on the mouse. And if you are curious how fast you can go, then there is a simple test called the click speed test that will tell you your speed.
What is the click speed test?
It is just a simple test where you click as fast as you can till the timer runs out, and you will know how fast your fingers click on the mouse every second. You can visit a cool site called cpstester.com and start your clicking test.
How is the click per the second test done?
Here are a few steps that will help you know your clicking speed:
- Visit the testing site called cpstester.com
- Choose the timer of your choice or use the auto timer set on the site
- You can choose from one second to 100 seconds
- Start clicking on the blank box in the middle of the page
- Click as fast as you can till the timer stops
- The results are provided through 4 cute animals according to your speed
How do they tell you about your rank?
The site has a cute way of telling you how fast you are through four cute animals: a fox, a rabbit, a cow, and a slug and here’s how you get the result:
- You are ranked a fox if your clicking speed per second is more than 10
- You are ranked a rabbit if your clicking speed per second is more than eight and less than 10
- You are ranked a cow if your clicking speed per second more than five and less than eight
- And you are a cute slug if your clicking speed per second is less than five
Let the game begin
Getting curious about the speed of your fingers on the mouse, play this cute game, and test your speed. Challenge yourself with a timer and improve your timing as you play.