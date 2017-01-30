The main attractions of casino

Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Mon, 30 January, 2017
Rep. Cuellar meets with Mexican officials, business Leaders in Mexico City

The two leaders had been scheduled to discuss the matter at the White House next week. The executi..."

Former Vol stranded after Iran retaliates against US

Kaabil Movie 5th Day Collections - Kaabil Fifth Day Worldwide Income Reports

49ers GM stunner: John Lynch, former Stanford & NFL star

Federer makes first Australian Open final in 7 years

Freshmen fuel Michigan State's 70-62 win over Michigan

Mon, 30 January, 2017
Conway disputes Trump immigration order a Muslim ban

Trump's immigration ban will be 'a boon' for their industry. Trump's executive order on Friday ban..."

Cairo officials: Iraqi migrants return to Iraq

Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues' - FAA advisory

Trump To Ban 2-Year Visa For Nigerians Entering US

Derrick Rose day to day with a ankle injury

EC nod to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' but with riders

Trump says government was 'totally prepared' for implementation of travel ban

This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe". "We don't have reli...

Netanyahu wall tweet angers Mexico

Israel maintains another wall along its border with the Palestinian Authority, the likes of which h...

Mexico expresses 'profound astonishment, rejection and disappointment' over Netanyahu tweet

And even if we accomplished that, it would not solve the problem of illegal immigration. "Great succ...

President Trump tweets to March for Life: 'You have my full support!'

Mr Pence also suggested that Mr Trump's nomination for the empty seat on the supreme court would be ...

Google recalls staff to US, criticizes Trump immigration order

As of 2015, there were 6.5 million tech employees in the United States. From Google and Apple to M...

Here's what President Donald Trump's immigration executive order means

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in an around the Tom Bradley International Terminal protest...

Milwaukee rally against Trump's Muslim ban
And the broader context - coming less than two decades after the United States launched "Operation Iraqi Freedom" - makes it especially disturbing. ...

Lawyers back in court after judge's immigration order ignored
Our courts today worked as they should as bulwarks against government abuse or unconstitutional policies and orders ", Romero said. It argued that th...

Homeland Security: NY Court Order Will Not Affect Trump's Refugee Travel Ban
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a promised executive order temporarily suspending the nation's refugee resettlement program and barring im...

Barry Jenkins Quietly Makes History With Oscar Nomination Trifecta
The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on February 26 in a live ceremony on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Meryl Streep received a record 20th nomin...

First lawsuit filed to challenge Trump's refugee policy
Citing a Congressional Research Service report , Rebecca Hamilton of the Atlantic chronicled in 2011 that Washington threw its weight behind the so...

Conway disputes Trump immigration order a Muslim ban

Trump's immigration ban will be 'a boon' for their industry. Trump's executive order on Friday banned citizens from six Muslim majority countries from entering the USA for at least the next 90 days...
Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues' - FAA advisory
The company responded to commuters complaining about its app and website also not working that the airline is "experiencing technical issues impacting...

Google recalls staff to US, criticizes Trump immigration order
As of 2015, there were 6.5 million tech employees in the United States. From Google and Apple to Microsoft and Uber , many tech majors have express...

Barry Jenkins Quietly Makes History With Oscar Nomination Trifecta
The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on February 26 in a live ceremony on...

First lawsuit filed to challenge Trump's refugee policy
Citing a Congressional Research Service report , Rebecca Hamilton of the Atlant...

Donald Trump immigration ban gives terrorists more propaganda, John McCain says
Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Mus...

Nagarjuna's Son Naga Chaitanya Engaged to Samantha See Pics Here

Nagarjuna's Son Naga Chaitanya Engaged to Samantha See Pics Here Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni and younger brother Akhil Akkineni sh...

Federal judges pile on orders opposing Trump's travel bans

Sanjay Leela Bhansali beaten up, Padmavati shoot gets stalled in Jaipur

"Refugees In, Racists Out!": Scenes From the JFK Airport Protest

At JFK, the protest originally started outside the global arrivals area at Te...

Protesters March At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Brady's dad rips Goodell as liar on a witch hunt

Lyft, AirBnB Give ACLU Donations, Free Housing to Protest Trump's Refugee Policy

Hundreds of people in the USA have deleted the Uber app in solidarity with Muslim ban protesters in the United States , following claims the company continued to operate at JFK airport after othe...
Parsec Financial Management Boosts Position by $24026982 in Intel Corporation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.2% in the s...

President Trump Wants to Make Christian Refugees a Top Priority
He later added, "Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers". But just getting released from detention doesn't necessarily cl...

First pics leak of the Samsung Galaxy S8
According to Venture Beat , the device screen will cover nearly 83 percent of ...

Trump draft order reportedly will halt refugee processing for Syrians
The CBP agents responded: "Mr. President". "Are they going to create camps for M...

Capcom's wasting no time getting to Resident Evil 7's DLC
Cumulative sales for games in the Resident Evil franchise - launched back in 1...

Rep. Cuellar meets with Mexican officials, business Leaders in Mexico City

Happy Chinese New Year

Here's what President Donald Trump's immigration executive order means

Weather: Light snow possible Monday and Tuesday

Zarif: Muslims entry ban to United States, great gift to extremists' supporters

President Trump bans Syrian refugees from entering US

George, Harden square off as Pacers host Rockets

The Rockets won twice in the five-game road trip and have lost six of the last 10 games. George was 13-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line with three three-pointers as he scored 30 or mo...
Kaabil Movie 5th Day Collections - Kaabil Fifth Day Worldwide Income Reports
Other reports suggested Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees , in which Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut, is expected to be released next...

Former Vol stranded after Iran retaliates against US
In the wake of President Trump's executive order barring many people from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US , much has been made of...

49ers GM stunner: John Lynch, former Stanford & NFL star
Lynch, who hasn't held a front-office position, will receive a six-year deal, E...

Federer makes first Australian Open final in 7 years
Many are also pointing out that both the players are also dressed in the same co...

Freshmen fuel Michigan State's 70-62 win over Michigan
Second, he's done it more than anyone else on the roster. They average just over...

Cairo officials: Iraqi migrants return to Iraq

EC nod to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' but with riders

Thunder Bay celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Trump says government was 'totally prepared' for implementation of travel ban

This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe"....

Netanyahu wall tweet angers Mexico

Mexico expresses 'profound astonishment, rejection and disappointment' over Netanyahu tweet

President Trump tweets to March for Life: 'You have my full support!'

Mr Pence also suggested that Mr Trump's nomination for the empty seat on the supreme court would be an anti-abortion candidate. Pence, a staunch opponent of abortion, signed several bills seeking to...
Lawyers back in court after judge's immigration order ignored
Our courts today worked as they should as bulwarks against government abuse or unconstitutional policies and orders ", Romero said. It argued that th...

Canadian Prime Minister welcomes refugees to Canada
WASHINGTON-People carrying passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by a Donald Trump ban are not being allowed to board Air Canada ...

How To Watch 2017 NFL Pro Bowl Game Online
Slater will have several family members in Houston next weekend - including hi...

Federal judge halts enforcement of Donald Trump travel ban after court petition
They are here to stay and put up a fight. Protests are scheduled today in New ...

March for Life 2017
January 27, 2017. Pence declared to the crowd that " life is winning again i...

Trump To Ban 2-Year Visa For Nigerians Entering US

They note that religious liberty has always been a "bedrock principle" of the Un...

Travelers Detained Due To Trump Travel Ban Released, Attorneys Say

Trump Muslim Ban Highlights Arab Inaction On Refugees

Waterboarding 'Was Just Short Of Torture'

Are you affected by Trump's immigration order? Share your story

March for Life draws hundreds in Helena

