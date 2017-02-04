Friday, 03 February, 2017
The main attractions of casino

Sat, 04 February, 2017
The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $34833000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The ..."

Sat, 04 February, 2017
Evans ready for Davis Cup showdown

He has quite a big game, he likes to be aggressive and dictate the play. Evans' plan was to seize ..."

Lady Gaga to promote "inclusion and equality" during Super Bowl performance

Textbook shocker: Maharashtra Education Minister directs Board of Studies to make correction

NSAIDs found to be of little benefit to patients with back pain

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) predictive Earnings Analysis

Tableau Receives a Sell from Maxim Group

Wauconda High School students charged following bomb threat, police say

About 8:20 a.m., a woman called 911 twice and claimed there was a bomb in the school, said Delaware ...

How Trump ordered a covert raid in Yemen against al Qaeda

USA troops came under heavy fire during the raid, the Pentagon said, killing Chief Petty Officer Wi...

The QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. In the...

Momentum Stock in Focus: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. TD Securities restated a ...

Fans vote Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as Pepsi Rookie of the Year

He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 season and the top seed in the NFC, though Dallas lost in their first p...

McLaren rubbishes BMW F1 collaboration claim

For almost 40 years, McLaren has used a single naming scheme for its Formula One cars, all starting...

Recommended

South Korea's Blue House Blocks Prosecutors' Search
Television broadcaster YTN had said the special prosecutor's office had been seeking to search the offices of the Blue House chief of staff, as well a...

NBA Rumor Central: Will Bulls make a play for 76ers' Jahlil Okafor?
Okafor is in the second year of his four-year rookie-scale contract, so his salary is reasonable for a young player with plenty of offensive skills. T...

Conor McGregor v Manny Pacquiao could happen
It is a spectacle that both sets of fans want to see and would undoubtedly break all PPV records. But one fighter who'd certainly be happy with the ...

Toronto Condo Sales Continues With A Boom
Toronto home prices rose more than 20 percent for the fifth straight month as buyers contended with a shrinking supply of properties on the market. Re...

Kim Jong Un fires spy chief, instead of killing him
She said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un really wants to have weapons that can attack US allies in Northeast Asia and the USA military on Guam and e...

Markets

The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $34833000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company is expected to report earnings of 0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to conse...
Stock to Track: AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)
There may be various price targets for a stock. Post opening the session at $33.83, the shares hit an intraday low of $30.71 and an intraday high of $...

Hudson's Bay Looking To Take Over Macy's
Shares of Macy's , which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of market close on February 2, surged more than 10% in morning trading in respo...

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) predictive Earnings Analysis

The volatility (week) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is at 1.53% and the v...

Tableau Receives a Sell from Maxim Group
The Closing price of Tableau Software, Inc . The 33 stock analysts following th...

Momentum Stock in Focus: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)
When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. TD Se...

Culture

Five new character posters for Fifty Shades Darker drop

Five new character posters for Fifty Shades Darker drop Dornan is seen with Kim Basinger, who looks incredibly youthful and pretty. "I...

Injured Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show even starts

Injured Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show even starts Not only that but the model is also facing rumours that she's been caught up in ...

Lady Gaga to promote "inclusion and equality" during Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga to promote But will it be political, especially with all of the drama surrounding President...

Celebrity Big Brother was nearly extended

Celebrity Big Brother was nearly extended Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry put on a sexy display in this year's Celebrity Big B...

Summer Broadway Opening Set for '1984'

Summer Broadway Opening Set for '1984' The show, which has had four previous United Kingdom theatrical runs, is set to...

The Walking Dead 7B featurette teases the beginning of the resistance

The Walking Dead 7B featurette teases the beginning of the resistance Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Imag...

Tech

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Downgraded to "Hold" at TheStreet

Chevron Corporation on 01/27/2017 reported its EPS as $0.21 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $0.64. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 43,426 shares of the company's stock wort...
Motorola Moto G5 To Go On Sale Next Month?
Motorola Moto G5 To Go On Sale Next Month?

Buyers can exchange their old Motorola smartphones for the new Moto phone and get a discount of up to Rs. 15,000. This model would run on Snapdragon 4...

PS4 Update to Come With External Storage

Apparently a HDD of up to 8TB will be supported and best of all , the content stored on the HDD will appear on the Content Launcher from the PlaySta...

Google Chrome Integrating Progressive Web Apps Deeply into Android
Google Chrome Integrating Progressive Web Apps Deeply into Android

While they nearly look and feel like native apps, they were never fully integra...

Comprehensive Stock Analysis of: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.70 on this stock (A rating of less than...

Trump Is Right to Deny Federal Funding to Sanctuary Cities
Trump Is Right to Deny Federal Funding to Sanctuary Cities

San Francisco receives about $1.2 billion a year in federal funding for service...

Science

Over 100000 visas revoked, government lawyer says in Virginia court

Over 100000 visas revoked, government lawyer says in Virginia court In 2015, it issued 72,162 nonimmigrant visas-numbers from 2016 are not available...

Wauconda High School students charged following bomb threat, police say

Wauconda High School students charged following bomb threat, police say About 8:20 a.m., a woman called 911 twice and claimed there was a bomb in the sc...

You can now buy a 'slice' of Ben & Jerry's covered in chocolate

You can now buy a 'slice' of Ben & Jerry's covered in chocolate We're definitely excited for this decadent and delicious new addition to the sti...

Federal judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration order

Federal judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration order Ferguson was the first to sue over the order on Constitutional grounds. It dif...

Securities Analyst Recommendations: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Securities Analyst Recommendations: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topp...

Howard Stern Thinks Donald Trump is 'Pissed' He Won the Election

Howard Stern Thinks Donald Trump is 'Pissed' He Won the Election Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers, who sat next to Trump at his wedding recept...

Sports

Upset with playing time, Nuggets' Chandler wants trade

According to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports , the inconsistency of his role has resulted in former Knick and current Nuggets standout Wilson Chandler wanting to be traded. "I laugh at that report,...
Wild's 2014 top pick Alex Tuch to make National Hockey League debut
Backup Darcy Kuemper's contract is expiring, making him ineligible. An unbelievable stretch of 14 games (12-0-2) where the Wild had gotten at least...

Evans ready for Davis Cup showdown
He has quite a big game, he likes to be aggressive and dictate the play. Evans' plan was to seize the initiative from the off and not allow Shapoval...

Fans vote Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as Pepsi Rookie of the Year
He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 season and the top seed in the NFC, though Dallas l...

McLaren rubbishes BMW F1 collaboration claim
For almost 40 years, McLaren has used a single naming scheme for its Formula On...

NBA Rumor Central: Will Bulls make a play for 76ers' Jahlil Okafor?
Okafor is in the second year of his four-year rookie-scale contract, so his sala...

Global

How Trump ordered a covert raid in Yemen against al Qaeda

South Korea's Blue House Blocks Prosecutors' Search

Toronto Condo Sales Continues With A Boom

Kim Jong Un fires spy chief, instead of killing him

Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions as tensions simmer

Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions as tensions simmer According to government sources, Tsipras told Merkel that Turkey's actions are u...

U.S. halts former premier at airport

U.S. halts former premier at airport The former Prime Minister and current President of the Oslo Centre for Peace an...

Health Care

Textbook shocker: Maharashtra Education Minister directs Board of Studies to make correction

It further explains, in case of an ugly or handicapped girl, the parents find it hard to get her married. In a chapter of the of the HSC Sociology text book titled " Major Social Problems in India ...
NSAIDs found to be of little benefit to patients with back pain
Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, with many patients told to take pain medications to relieve symptoms. However, recent resear...

Working hours study finds short is best
On average across both sexes, the researchers calculated an overall threshold of 39 hours per week beyond which mental health declines. Conducted by...

Vehicle insurance premiums at highest level ever, say insurers
It has been found that the average annual comprehensive policy cost £462 in the ...

Laundry Pods and Kids: Eye Injuries on the Rise
During this time, the number of burns caused by the detergent increased from 12 ...

Homeland Security IG announces review of immigration ban rollout
The agency late Wednesday said it would "review DHS' implementation" of Trump's ...

Local

School expels girl who sued to play on boys' team

Judge to Rule on Boston's Block of Trump's Immigration Ban

Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Melania Trump hires designer for White House residence

Women Wear Red To Mark To Raise Awareness About Heart Disease

Judge Says He'll Temporarily Halt Trump Immigration Order

