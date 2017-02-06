Sunday, 05 February, 2017
The main attractions of casino

Mon, 06 February, 2017
U.S. veterans vow to block Dakota Access pipeline construction

Iron Eyes and the others were arrested Wednesday after setting up teepees on land that authorities s..."

Mon, 06 February, 2017
Antonio Conte: Premier League Title Race Not Over Despite Victory Over Arsenal

It would have been an interesting tussle for Kante's services had Arsenal not signed Xhaka, and it..."

Catholic Church criticises Philippines President's 'war on drugs'

Terrell Davis made the final cut for Hall of Fame

'Australia sucks, prepare to go to war'

Romania to withdraw controversial corruption decree

UWindsor Law Students Opposing US Travel Ban

White House: Trump's Mexico talk 'lighthearted'

Americans may recognize Trump's signature bombast in the comments, but the remarks may carry more we...

Triumphant UFC comeback for 'The Korean Zombie'

In the semi-main event, the previously unbeaten Alexa Grasso lost to veteran Felice Herrig by un...

Girl, 13, dies after being flung from theme park ride

A video of the horrifying incident shows the girl falling out of her seat and dangling from the ri...

Australia's Bishop Says US Continues to Process Nauru Refugees

The deal also says the US would give priority to families and child refugees - but a common theme e...

Macron targets Marine Le Pen as Fillon edges towards exit

The manifesto also foresees reserving certain rights now available to all residents, including free ...

Bernie Sanders roasts President Trump calling him a 'fraud'

While meeting with the JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Friday, Trump railed against Dodd-Frank fin...

Liverpool legend thinks Klopp has made a serious mistake
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he does not know why Jose Mourinho chose to reference him in his post-match interview after Manchester United's goalles...

Budweiser wades into immigration debate with new Super Bowl ad
In its statement, Busch said that the Super Bowl ad will allow the brand to "maintain its leadership position in the high-volume value segment, ...

French authorities identify Louvre attacker
Police say a man attacked soldiers Friday morning when they told him he couldn't enter a shopping complex under the museum with his bags. Abdullah a...

Carmelo Anthony On The Trade Block? Kristaps Porzingis Defends Teammate
He probably won't feel completely good until after the February 23 trade deadline passes and he is fully assured he'll be staying with the Cavs. ...

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Muslim Immigration Ban
The order also suspends immigration of all refugees to the United States for 120 days . There was no comment from the White House at pres...

New York City Subway Riders are Fighting Neo-Nazism With Hand Sanitizer

He wrote: 'I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. All it took was one man who stood up and noted hand sanitiser got rid of permane...
Maple Leafs slip past Bruins 6-5
Suddenly the score was 4-3 and it was impossible not to recall the infamous 2013 playoff collapse here when the Leafs blew the game and the series in ...

Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort
Since Trump's inauguration, Melania has been residing in NY with their 10-year-old son Barron as he finishes the remainder of his school year. The ...

Super Bowl snacks: It's all about the chicken wings!
The Super Bowl LI kicksoff Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Hou...

Should one be buying Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)?

The beta, which indicates risk in relegation to the market, remained 1.29. Sev...

Man, who killed live-in partner, murdered his parents too
Das and son Udayan. Akanksha had not left the country, but was in Bhopal's Sak...

Optimus Prime, Bumblebee fight in 'Transformers' Super Bowl teaser

Selena Gomez Teases New Song on Instagram

Bernie Sanders roasts President Trump calling him a 'fraud'

Budweiser wades into immigration debate with new Super Bowl ad

Watch Highlights from Taylor Swift's Only 2017 Gig, According to Taylor Swift

Did the DGA Awards Just Predict Which Film Will Win the Oscar?

Hideo Kojima compares Nintendo Switch to his 'Transfarring' concept

To something at home and being able to take it to the street is the dream come true of every player. According to Kojima, the concept on how the Nintendo Switch operates is similar to a specificatio...
Share Multi-Photo Album On Instagram Soon
With this, those going to a vacation can share all of the vacation pictures in one photo album itself. How do I use the multi-photo gallery feature...

The Benchmark Company Just Issued
Activision Blizzard has 743,213,000 shares in issue which have a share price of 40.46 giving Activision Blizzard a market capitalisation of 30.07B Dol...

Mozilla is shutting down the group behind Firefox OS
Released in 2013, Firefox OS was supposed to pick up where webOS left off, wit...

[ February 3, 2017 ] Subaru Liberty set for mid-2017 refresh Car News
A retuned ECU for 2018 provides the CVT with more responsive and smoother acce...

Over 341000 Nissan Altima sedans recalled for door-latch issue
Nissan says in government documents that the latch and lock cable in the doors m...

Ubisoft announces new Rainbow Six Siege operator "Mira"

Ubisoft announces new Rainbow Six Siege operator Finally, the competitive aspect of Rainbow Six Siege is getting a slight tweak w...

Life Super Bowl Spot - Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds find life on Mars

Life Super Bowl Spot - Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds find life on Mars As you can imagine, the mission aboard the I.S.S. does not go smoothly. The sp...

The case of Ceres' disappearing volcanoes

The case of Ceres' disappearing volcanoes Ceres is a dwarf planet that is in the Asteroid Belt. "Imagine if there was o...

Lost continent discovered beneath Mauritius in the Indian Ocean by geologists

Lost continent discovered beneath Mauritius in the Indian Ocean by geologists The crystals were dated to be around three billion years old. As per the lates...

Scientist Find Evidence of two billion years of volcanic activity on Mars

Scientist Find Evidence of two billion years of volcanic activity on Mars All the other meteorites that have been found, share the same chemical compositi...

The Space Trash of The Space Between Us

The Space Trash of The Space Between Us But then here comes Gary Oldman and he's upset about something! Meanwhile, the ...

Patriots believe Tom Brady has several seasons left in him, report says

The news inevitably reached Trump, who shared a tweet from CNN stating that Brady was endorsing Donald Trump for president. Garoppolo had the task of taking Brady's place while he was suspended. Whe...
Antonio Conte: Premier League Title Race Not Over Despite Victory Over Arsenal
It would have been an interesting tussle for Kante's services had Arsenal not signed Xhaka, and it's now easy to say that the former made the correc...

Terrell Davis made the final cut for Hall of Fame
One year later, all you have to do is swap out "2016" for "2017" in the headline. While Owens did not get in, former San Diego Chargers running back...

Lescott: Added incentive against Crystal Palace
Delaney didn't return for the second half, with Sam Allardyce replacing the st...

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte tells players 'don't slip' after Arsenal win
Arsene Wenger confirmed after the game that Bellerin was "concussed", with Gabri...

Triumphant UFC comeback for 'The Korean Zombie'
In the semi-main event, the previously unbeaten Alexa Grasso lost to veteran ...

Catholic Church criticises Philippines President's 'war on drugs'

White House: Trump's Mexico talk 'lighthearted'

Romania to withdraw controversial corruption decree

The emergency decree, which was passed on Tuesday night, decriminalises several ...

UWindsor Law Students Opposing US Travel Ban

UWindsor Law Students Opposing US Travel Ban The ruling suspends Trump's order to temporarily halt immigrants, refugees and v...

High time Kashmir issue is resolved: Shahid Afridi

High time Kashmir issue is resolved: Shahid Afridi The valley erupted in protest after the extrajudicial killing of young Kashmiri ...

Girl, 13, dies after being flung from theme park ride

Vern Cotter hails win over Ireland as his best with Scotland

It was a mouthy approach, as Ronan O'Gara noted on RTÉ pre-match, but the Scots did back up their chippy chat with aggressive actions at Murrayfield. "When there was one point in it at the end there...
Garry Monk slams David Wagner celebrations
As it was, Huddersfield finished the stronger and scored the victor in the first minute of added time through a controversial Michael Hefele strike...

Tom Brady: 'I'd do anything to help' MI
Although Gray said he does not know how the sports media members voted, he does know Brady is loyal to Trump after the president stuck up for him duri...

Understanding When Eating Soy Might Help or Harm in Breast Cancer Treatment

Almost 7 million people died from cancer globally in 2000 while 8.8 million peo...

Doctors pull live cockroach from woman's nose
Soon she was struggling to breathe and after three unsuccessful hospital visits ...

Sensex, Nifty trade flat in morning trade
The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) also went up by 6.70 points to 8,740....

U.S. veterans vow to block Dakota Access pipeline construction

'Australia sucks, prepare to go to war'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Muslim Immigration Ban

Anti-Trump protest march in West Palm Beach

Pence Does Damage Control After Trump's Embarrassing Judicial Setbacks

Phil and Cathy Vetrano react to the arrest of Chanel Lewis

Phil and Cathy Vetrano react to the arrest of Chanel Lewis Lewis had voluntarily submitted to a DNA test during police questioning on Thurs...