Thursday, 26 January, 2017
News of Day

The main attractions of casino

Thu, 26 January, 2017
Fire rages through row of Queens businesses

Fire rages through row of Queens businesses

Fire officials said there was a partial collapse of the rear roof. The water used by responders to..."

Ford expects $9000 bonus checks for hourly workers

Julio Jones, Alex Mack to be held out this week

Mobius Final Fantasy coming to Steam with Final Fantasy 7 Remake tie

UNC Basketball: Hokies vs. Tar Heels game preview

Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

Thu, 26 January, 2017
Adam Schiff Congressional Investigation Takes Aim at Russian Help for Trump

Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

Adam Schiff said in a statement Wednesday. A day later he issued a joint statement with ranking memb..."

'Baahubali 2' new poster released; Anushka looks graceful as Devasena

Kraft Heinz petitions to make Monday after Super Bowl national holiday

Donald Trump Slams Epic Women's March On Washington: 'I Couldn't Hear Them'

Bush continues to get better, could be out of hospital soon

Protesters march in London against Trump

Israel 'announces 2500 new settler homes', signalling new approach under Donald Trump

Israel 'announces 2500 new settler homes', signalling new approach under Donald Trump

Trump had hinted at earlier. The call comes after Trump's promise to strengthen ties between the U...

Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Stands By False Inauguration Claim

Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Stands By False Inauguration Claim

Spicer jousted with reporters about the tense start to White House-press relations, a short and comb...

Joss Whedon Criticized for Comparing Ivanka Trump to a Dog

Joss Whedon Criticized for Comparing Ivanka Trump to a Dog

Some users pointed out what they called Whedon's hypocrisy in attacking Ivanka Trump; the director i...

Dow Chemical Co Reveals 6% Rise In Q4 Earnings

EPS or Earning per Share stands at $6.2. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical ...

Tory councillor suspended over lewd remarks to hunt activist

Tory councillor suspended over lewd remarks to hunt activist

It is unclear whether Hoggard's allegation of illegal hunting is true, but Carter was nonetheless su...

It's a pretty sweet day for HTC 10 owners across the UK

It's a pretty sweet day for HTC 10 owners across the UK

The US versions of the HTC 10 and the One M9 were updated to Nougat some time ago, so its nice to ...

Recommended

USA tornadoes: At least 18 dead as winter tornado strikes southeast America
USA tornadoes: At least 18 dead as winter tornado strikes southeast America

Seven deaths were reported in Cook County, where a tornado demolished a mobile home park in Adel, NBC station WLTV reported . If I told you 104 p...

Bureaucrats Bring 500 Refugees Into Country One Day Before Trump's Expected Ban
Bureaucrats Bring 500 Refugees Into Country One Day Before Trump's Expected Ban

Both Trump and his nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, have since said they would focus the restrictions on countries whose migrant...

Russia's Lavrov to meet Syria opposition in Moscow
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syria opposition in Moscow

The U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan did attend the talks as an observer.It also said Syrian armed groups that were present in Astana should participate ...

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex to 'break taboo'
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex to 'break taboo'

USA Today reported that Odiele was born with androgen insensitivity syndrome, which left her with XY chromosomes more typically found in men. At 10...

Pound 'under some selling pressure' following Brexit ruling
Pound 'under some selling pressure' following Brexit ruling

Ms. May said after the ruling that the government respects the court's decision and will "outline its next steps shortly". "I can confirm to the house...

Markets

Ford expects $9000 bonus checks for hourly workers

Ford expects $9000 bonus checks for hourly workers

The size of the check is expected to be the second-largest in the history of the Dearborn automaker. Revenues rose 2.1% from a year ago to $38.7 billion, however, easily beating analysts' $34.89 bi...
Kraft Heinz petitions to make Monday after Super Bowl national holiday
Kraft Heinz petitions to make Monday after Super Bowl national holiday

Thirty seconds of ad time during the Super Bowl, which was watched a year ago by 112 million TV viewers, cost up to $5 million. On Wednesday, Heinz...

Valley National posts 4Q profit

During the same period previous year , the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The stock is now moving above its 20-Day Simple Moving Average o...

Diageo has 4.4% sales rise in six months to end December
Diageo has 4.4% sales rise in six months to end December

Diageo plc (DEO) posted better-than-expected sale growth in the second half of p...

Dow Chemical Co Reveals 6% Rise In Q4 Earnings

EPS or Earning per Share stands at $6.2. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in sha...

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is Upgraded by JP Morgan to " Overweight"

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBLU. JetBlue Air...

Culture

Kaatru Veliyidai- Single from February 2

Kaatru Veliyidai- Single from February 2 The teaser of the film is out and it's incredibly captivating. Rahman's melody m...

'Baahubali 2' new poster released; Anushka looks graceful as Devasena

'Baahubali 2' new poster released; Anushka looks graceful as Devasena Baahubali 2 has Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannah in the lead...

Joss Whedon Criticized for Comparing Ivanka Trump to a Dog

Joss Whedon Criticized for Comparing Ivanka Trump to a Dog Some users pointed out what they called Whedon's hypocrisy in attacking Ivanka T...

Final Run of 'The Leftovers' Starts on HBO April 16

Final Run of 'The Leftovers' Starts on HBO April 16 After beginning in upstate NY in season one then moving to Texas in season two,...

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) , 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Corp.by 5.2% ...

'Sing' Sequel Coming From Illumination and Universal

'Sing' Sequel Coming From Illumination and Universal Originally, the "Secret Life of Pets" sequel was slated for July 3, 2018. There ...

Tech

Discovery at risk of being dropped from Sky channel line-up

Discovery at risk of being dropped from Sky channel line-up

Discovery accuses the UK's largest pay-TV provider of using its dominant position in the market to squeeze content providers, implying that it and other channel owners were indirectly being asked to s...
Mobius Final Fantasy coming to Steam with Final Fantasy 7 Remake tie
Mobius Final Fantasy coming to Steam with Final Fantasy 7 Remake tie

The title eventually made its way to PC, featuring more refined controls and the same kind of combat system that was available on the phone version. ...

Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line
Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

Bernstein. They now have a United States dollars 59 price target on the stock. Southwest Airlines Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consens...

It's a pretty sweet day for HTC 10 owners across the UK
It's a pretty sweet day for HTC 10 owners across the UK

The US versions of the HTC 10 and the One M9 were updated to Nougat some time ...

Resident Evil 7's Banned Footage DLC does not completely support PlayStation VR
Resident Evil 7's Banned Footage DLC does not completely support PlayStation VR

PewDiePie kinda kickstarted the fascination of watching fully-functioning adults...

Blustery day with spotty snow showers
Blustery day with spotty snow showers

Expect colder temperatures though, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Overnight...

Science

Donald Trump Slams Epic Women's March On Washington: 'I Couldn't Hear Them'

Donald Trump Slams Epic Women's March On Washington: 'I Couldn't Hear Them' A chant heard during the Women's March was, "We miss Obama". The huge crowd ...

Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic gold after team-mate fails drugs test

Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic gold after team-mate fails drugs test Carter was also a part of the Jamaica relay team that won the gold medal in the ...

Nine of 10 titles announced for Evo 2017

Nine of 10 titles announced for Evo 2017 Wii U, Super Smash Bros . The annual event will play host to nine championship ...

Tim Peake set for return to International Space Station

Tim Peake set for return to International Space Station He made the surprise announcement at the Science Museum as the spacecraft that t...

Child health in Scotland 'amongst worst in Europe', reveals new report

Child health in Scotland 'amongst worst in Europe', reveals new report The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is now urging the Gove...

North Korea ready to test ICBM 'any time,' official says

North Korea ready to test ICBM 'any time,' official says North Korea's nuclear activities have prompted the worldwide community to impos...

Sports

Julio Jones, Alex Mack to be held out this week

Julio Jones, Alex Mack to be held out this week

It's unclear if Mack re-aggravated his ankle on the play, or whether the team elected to take him out with the game clearly out of reach. After practicing a team headquarters Wednesday, Thursday and F...
UNC Basketball: Hokies vs. Tar Heels game preview
UNC Basketball: Hokies vs. Tar Heels game preview

Records: Virginia Tech 4-3, 15-4; North Carolina 6-1, 18-3. "But you have to starve teams like North Carolina from bad shots by you". "Live ball turn...

Manuel Lanzini can become West Ham's main playmaker, says Aaron Cresswell
Manuel Lanzini can become West Ham's main playmaker, says Aaron Cresswell

Marseille informed West Ham on Wednesday that they will not go above £25million in their move for the playmaker, with West Ham's owners holding out fo...

Celta dump Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey
Celta dump Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

We do not need to go over this game too much. It would be a huge blow for Real...

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie joins Aberdeen on loan
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie joins Aberdeen on loan

In 2012 Christie was an Inverness youth-team player, when he tweeted: "I f******...

Breaking down Trump's Dakota Access decision
Breaking down Trump's Dakota Access decision

Taylor Norman, the co-president of the Native American and Indigenous Students G...

Global

Adam Schiff Congressional Investigation Takes Aim at Russian Help for Trump

Adam Schiff Congressional Investigation Takes Aim at Russian Help for Trump Adam Schiff said in a statement Wednesday. A day later he issued a joint stateme...

Bush continues to get better, could be out of hospital soon

Bush continues to get better, could be out of hospital soon McGrath shared an update about Bush's current condition on Twitter Wednesday, wr...

Gambia's New President Returning to Nation as New Era Begins

Gambia's New President Returning to Nation as New Era Begins President Barrow, who was sworn-in as president at the Gambian Embassy in the Se...

Protesters march in London against Trump

Protesters march in London against Trump The Washington, D.C., event was the largest of more than 600 "sister marches " ...

Israel 'announces 2500 new settler homes', signalling new approach under Donald Trump

Israel 'announces 2500 new settler homes', signalling new approach under Donald Trump Trump had hinted at earlier. The call comes after Trump's promise to strengthe...

Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Stands By False Inauguration Claim

Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Stands By False Inauguration Claim Spicer jousted with reporters about the tense start to White House-press relatio...

Health Care

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex to 'break taboo'

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex to 'break taboo'

USA Today reported that Odiele was born with androgen insensitivity syndrome, which left her with XY chromosomes more typically found in men. At 10, she had her testicles surgically removed because...
What the Women's March was missing

Similar events were held in Dallas, Austin and other Texas cities. The Women's March on Washington in particular drew far more attendees than expected...

Vaginal dryness makes women less likely to enjoy sex
Vaginal dryness makes women less likely to enjoy sex

The survey found that almost one in 10 women report experiencing painful sex, with women ages 16-24 reporting an especially high incidence of painful...

Smartphones will save lives by spotting skin cancer early
Smartphones will save lives by spotting skin cancer early

Once trained, the team then tested the system's ability to classify skin cancer ...

Trump Defends Women's March Protests After First Joking About Them
Trump Defends Women's March Protests After First Joking About Them

The comment from the Trump administration official said it was a "shame" tha...

Woman's doctor lists her lesbianism as medical problem
Woman's doctor lists her lesbianism as medical problem

Rodriguez said she doesn't think sexuality should matter, but if it has to be li...

Local

Fire rages through row of Queens businesses

Fire rages through row of Queens businesses Fire officials said there was a partial collapse of the rear roof. The water u...

USA tornadoes: At least 18 dead as winter tornado strikes southeast America

USA tornadoes: At least 18 dead as winter tornado strikes southeast America Seven deaths were reported in Cook County, where a tornado demolished a mobile...

American lockdown-Trump curtails immigration and begins wall

American lockdown-Trump curtails immigration and begins wall The embargo would prohibit immigration from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, S...

Reward increases in cop killer case

Reward increases in cop killer case Anyone with information about Rose's case may contact Detroit Police homicide ...

Dow Jones Hits 20000 for First Time Ever

Dow Jones Hits 20000 for First Time Ever The index of 30 stocks was led by Boeing and IBM during trading Wednesday. O...

Donald Trump to Give his First Interview as President

Donald Trump to Give his First Interview as President They didn't vote for me. Here are the standout moments from Muir's mostly cord...